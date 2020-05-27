Drug overdoses climb during COVID-19 pandemic

Drug overdoses have risen in some areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, less than a year after the Trump administration touted decreases in the nation’s overdose epidemic.

From Memphis to Milwaukee, a range of cities and counties across the country are reporting spikes in fatal and nonfatal overdoses.

Last year, Trump administration officials highlighted progress toward curbing the U.S. overdose crisis of the last decade. In January, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data confirmed that the drug overdose death rate fell by 4.6 percent in 2018, after a record-high number of deaths in 2017.

A May 13 report tracking nationwide overdose data, with a focus on six unnamed states with the most reliable information, found that two of the six states had a statistically significant rise in overdoses since the pandemic began. The report, by a part of the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy, uses Overdose Data Mapping Application Program surveillance information.