Kobach is one of four candidates in the 11-way GOP field who has the kind of money and name recognition to break through.

A former Kansas secretary of state, Kobach earned his credibility with the GOP base as the face of President Donald Trump’s short-lived voter fraud panel. He defeated sitting Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, only to lose to moderate Democrat Laura Kelly that November.

Republicans seeking to avoid the same outcome in the Senate race failed to recruit Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who remains widely popular in the state. Instead, they’ve consolidated around 1st District Rep. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician who in 2016 ousted tea party favorite Rep. Tim Huelskamp in a primary.

Marshall has put past appeals to bipartisanship behind him and is playing up his allegiance to Trump. The president has not endorsed in the primary, despite reports of intensive lobbying from Senate Republicans in the days leading up to the election.

Marshall had $1 million in the bank as of July 15 compared with Kobach’s $136,000. Bob Hamilton, who made a fortune as the former owner of a well-known plumbing business, had $964,000 after loaning his campaign $3.5 million. He spent much of that money blanketing the Kansas airwaves on goofy television ads, promoting his pro-Trump and Washington outsider credentials.