The House has no votes set for Tuesday, but there will be major action at its Judiciary Committee, with Attorney General William Barr finally showing up for an oversight hearing Democrats wanted to have months ago.

There are many topics Democrats want to grill Barr about but atop the list are actions they say show Barr is misusing the Justice Department to support President Donald Trump’s reelection and personal interests. That includes Barr’s role in federal officers using tear gas to disperse protesters at Lafayette Park near the White House ahead of a Trump photo op while holding a Bible; the administration’s expanding use of federal officers in cities such as Portland, Oregon; and criticisms about how Barr removed the federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, where there are investigations that might affect Trump and his associates.

Barr also has a federal prosecutor investigating the origins of the DOJ’s Russia investigation and hinted that FBI officials might face charges ahead of the fall election. He could face questions about that, as well as the department’s decision to drop the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and to seek a reduced sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone for convictions that include lying to Congress about investigations focused on the president.

Child care help

When the House comes back into legislative session Wednesday, it will vote on two bills to help with child care during the pandemic.

One would provide $50 billion in child care block grants to states to help subsidize care for low-income families. The other would provide $10 billion in grants to renovate child care facilities, $850 million to help with caring for children of “essential” workers and an estimated $77 billion over a decade for child care funding administered by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. It would also provide about $91 billion over a decade in tax benefits.