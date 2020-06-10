House eyes commission to study societal issues impacting blacks

One of the first legislative proposals Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats talked about after George Floyd’s death was a bill from Florida Rep. Frederica S. Wilson to create a commission to study a range of societal issues impacting black men and boys.

But Wilson’s bill, called the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act, was not included in the 134-page policing overhaul legislation that Democrats unveiled Monday. That’s because Democrats are planning to move the measure through the House as a stand-alone bill.

Pelosi announced plans for a vote on the commission bill alongside Wilson during an appearance Wednesday on the “What’s on Your Mind” show on Hot 105, a South Florida radio station owned by Cox Media Group. Wilson represents northwest Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties.

“We’ll have cultural [initiatives], Congresswoman Wilson’s bill, the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, coming up, as well as a commission on racism and transparency and truth,” Pelosi said.

The California Democrat said “even before the tragic martyrdom of George Floyd happened,” Democrats have been working on policy proposals to address the underlying causes of systemic racism, like disparities in health care, education and access to jobs and business loans.