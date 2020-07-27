What to know as Congress honors John Lewis amid a pandemic

The ceremonies honoring Rep. John Lewis shift from Alabama to Capitol Hill Monday, though the ceremonies will take an unusual form because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

En route to the Capitol, the Lewis funeral procession is scheduled to pass alongside the National Mall near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.

Following the processional across Washington, D.C., Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, with a ceremony featuring dignitaries scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will lead off the Capitol portion of the program.

Grainger Browning Jr., the senior pastor of Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church in nearby Fort Washington, Md., will offer the invocation, with remarks by both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Pelosi.