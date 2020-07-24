Non-apologies, the ghost of Schumer, and Fauci’s first pitch: Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of July 20, 2020
Posted July 24, 2020 at 1:21pm
Note: This video contains derogatory and profane terms.
It was a busy, chaotic week in Congress, punctuated by offensive language, disembodied voices and, at last, the return of the Washington baseball team.
All that, plus a bizarrely zoomed-in House camera, a decade-off birthday greeting and the introduction of the White House’s newest mantra: person, woman, man, camera, TV.