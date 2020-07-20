But as TV viewers tune in at home, the pitch will put Fauci front and center in Washington at a time when President Donald Trump has seemed to want him anyplace else. Efforts on the part of the White House to call his public health expertise into question are “bizarre,” Fauci told The Atlantic last week.

The president himself has not thrown out a first pitch while in office, though many of his predecessors did.

In recent weeks, Fauci has used baseball as an icebreaker. After arriving at a House hearing this summer wearing a simple black face covering, he pulled a costume change in the middle, strapping on a bold red face mask featuring the Nationals logo.

“There’s quite an uproar on social media about the fact that Dr. Fauci has changed face masks and the implications thereof. Do you have any comment?” asked House Energy and Commerce ranking member Greg Walden on June 23.

It wasn’t exactly a hardball question. Fauci grinned as he pulled down the mask to answer. “I am an avid Washington Nationals Fan, so I thought I would break this up by putting on my Washington Nationals face mask,” he said.