GPS, national security, and future resources — all three are increasingly vulnerable the longer there are no rules of engagement in space.

In March, the Center for Strategic and International Studies released a space threat assessment outlining publicly available information on the capabilities of nine other countries to disable satellites.

CQ Roll Call sat down with Todd Harrison, director of the Aerospace Security Project at CSIS, to ask about the obstacles to establishing norms of behavior in space.

Watch to find out why the U.S. hasn’t set up rules of the orbit in the more than six decades since the launch of Sputnik caught the world by surprise. And learn which government agency Harrison believes would have the best chance of getting the rest of the world onboard.

