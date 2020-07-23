Ted Yoho is just the tip of the iceberg, AOC says

Note: This report contains derogatory and profane terms.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decried a “pattern” of sexism in politics and American culture on Thursday, rising on the House floor to speak directly to an incident on the steps of the Capitol this week that shocked some in Washington.

Maybe it shouldn’t have, she said. “This is not new,” the freshman lawmaker said.

The Democrat began her speech by recounting details of her run-in with Rep. Ted Yoho, a Republican from Florida. He approached her out of the blue, put his finger in her face, and called her “disgusting,” “crazy” and “dangerous,” she said.

Then she quoted the vulgar slur that Yoho allegedly muttered as he walked away, overheard by a reporter from The Hill. “In front of reporters, Rep. Yoho called me, and I quote, a ‘f------ b----,’” Ocasio-Cortez said, using the full uncensored language.