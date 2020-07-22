Yoho: ‘I apologize for the misunderstanding’

Note: This report contains references to derogatory and profane terms.

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., spoke on the House floor about a confrontation on the Capitol steps with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in which he referred to the congresswoman as a “f------ b----.”

“The offensive name-calling, words attributed to me by the press, were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way I apologize for the misunderstanding,” Yoho said Wednesday.

“The apology was appropriate,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said afterward. “Let us treat one another with the respect and dignity each of us deserves, not only as a member of this body but as a human being.”

[Watch: House holds moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis ]