Hoyer wants Rep. Yoho reprimanded for derogatory remarks directed at Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Note: This report contains derogatory and profane terms.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer is calling for Florida Republican Ted Yoho to be formally reprimanded on the House floor for derogatory words he allegedly said about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as he left the Capitol steps Monday.

During the back-and-forth centered on Ocasio-Cortez's previous comments about the root cause of crime, Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and after they walked in separate directions, Yoho said “f****** b****,” The Hill reported Tuesday.

Yoho, when asked Tuesday if he would apologize to Ocasio-Cortez, said: “There’s nothing to apologize for.”

Hoyer told reporters Yoho should be “sanctioned” and that the Florida lawmaker should apologize for his comments, which he called “despicable” and “unacceptable."