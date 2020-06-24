‘I look forward to having that extra star’ — Eleanor Holmes Norton shows off American flag with 51 stars

“People are going to have to buy new flags,” said D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, describing an alternate version of the American flag displaying 51 stars.

The extra star, symbolizing her decades-long quest to make the District of Columbia a U.S. state, is hard to notice.

“If you look at it you won’t see much difference,” the Democrat told CQ Roll Call during an interview back in February. “I think I like that, even as I extol, and look forward to, having that extra star.”

The House is voting on a bill to make D.C. the 51st state this Friday. The bill is expected to pass the Democrat-controlled chamber, but is unlikely to get a vote in the Senate or be signed by President Donald Trump.

Norton’s flag was given to her by the local D.C. government. Last week, Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer a similar flag during a news briefing announcing the House vote.