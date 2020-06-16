DC statehood bill set for June 26 House vote

The House will vote next week on legislation to grant statehood to Washington, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced Tuesday.

If the House passes the bill on June 26, it would be the first time a statehood bill has passed either chamber of Congress. It is not expected to advance in the Republican-led Senate, but advocates are still looking to a likely historic step forward in the long-running campaign to make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

“For the first time, statehood will put an end to our oldest slogan, ‘Taxation without representation,’” D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said at a news conference Tuesday.

The vote will also mark a change in attitude toward the idea of D.C. statehood, which in 1993 was voted down in the House, 153-277. Forty percent of the ‘no’ votes were from Democrats, The Washington Post reported at the time.

“It took me some time to conclude that the only way we were going to give the citizens of the District of Columbia their right as American citizens was to support statehood,” said Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat.