Road ahead: Dueling policing bills and DC statehood to get votes

The House and Senate will take up competing partisan policing overhaul bills this week, but there are no signs of a bipartisan deal coming together that could get to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Democratic House measure is more expansive than the Republican Senate offering, but both seek to increase reporting of use-of-force incidents, improve training protocols to emphasize de-escalation, and incentivize states to ban chokeholds and use body cameras.

The House will vote on its policing bill when it returns to session Thursday. It is expected to pass because a majority of members have already signaled their support, with 230 Democrats co-sponsoring the measure.

It’s unclear how the three Democrats who have not signed on as co-sponsors of the bill will vote. The three are Reps. Anthony Brindisi of New York, Jared Golden of Maine and Ben McAdams of Utah.