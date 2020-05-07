A reminder to ‘Call Your Mother’ from Eleanor Holmes Norton
At the Table — where lawmakers show Roll Call their favorite place for a meal on the Hill
By Kathryn Lyons and Thomas McKinlessPosted May 7, 2020 at 5:49pm
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton caught up with Heard on the Hill over bagels (and Zoom) this week as she looked forward to Mother’s Day. Appropriately enough, the bagels were from Capitol Hill’s newest deli “Call Your Mother,” which opened it’s new Barracks Row location despite the pandemic, selling bagels for pick-up only.
