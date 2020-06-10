Trump budget nominee gets first Senate committee nod

Russell Vought, the acting Office of Management and Budget Director nominated to assume the position officially, cleared the first hurdle to confirmation with a 7-4 vote in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The Senate Budget Committee, which shares jurisdiction over the OMB director nomination, has scheduled a vote for Thursday.

All of the Homeland Security panel's Republicans voted in favor of Vought, though Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted by proxy which doesn't count when it comes to nominations.

All Democrats on the committee voted 'no,' though Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Kamala Harris of California voted by proxy.

When Vought appeared before the Homeland Security Committee for a confirmation hearing on June 2, the biggest question mark was whether Mitt Romney, R-Utah, would oppose him, potentially scuttling the nomination.