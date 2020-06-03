OMB nominee gets earful from Democratic senators

Senate Budget Committee Democrats denounced the nomination of Russell Vought to be director of the Office of Management and Budget at a hearing Wednesday, with their primary focus on what they say was an illegal withholding of foreign aid to Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Republicans on the narrowly divided committee appeared supportive of Vought during his confirmation hearing, suggesting there will be the votes to report the nomination to the full Senate.

Patty Murray, D-Wash., called Vought “unfit and unqualified” to lead OMB, adding that she was “stunned” that the committee was even holding the hearing. Murray charged that OMB violated federal law while Vought served as acting director last year by temporarily withholding military aid to Ukraine. The Government Accountability Office said OMB violated the law, but OMB has maintained the hold was legal.

Murray also accused Vought of not being involved in the negotiations between the White House and Congress over pandemic aid legislation. She said Vought “is nowhere to be found. How can that be?”

Vought told Murray he has a “great relationship” with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the White House point man in the talks, and that they “talk multiple times a day and he and I are constantly working together on these issues.” Vought said his door is always open “to build a closer relationship with you and other members of this committee.”