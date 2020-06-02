Budget nominee looks set to clear at least one Senate hurdle

The House impeachment charges grew from accusations that the president withheld foreign aid to Ukraine in return for a political favor. OMB was instrumental in temporarily withholding aid to Ukraine while Vought served as acting director.

Given the 8-6 ratio of Republicans to Democrats on the panel, if Romney were to vote against the nomination and all Democrats on the panel also voted 'no,' there would be a tie and Vought's nomination would not be reported to the full Senate.

Romney did offer some advice, in the form of a question about whether OMB could work more closely with Congress in trying to accomplish some of Trump’s goals. He cited the way Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brokered deals with Democrats and Republicans alike over pandemic-related legislation.

“I wonder whether it’s not possible for OMB and the administration to play a much more active role in the process … so that we end up with some of the reforms that the administration is looking for,” Romney said.

Earlier in the exchange, Vought said the White House has tried to make its views on legislation known to Congress earlier in the process by sending letters to the Appropriations Committees and other panels “so that there’s a more robust view about what we actually find problematic and what we don’t.”