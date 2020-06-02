Trump’s budget chief pick prepares to run confirmation gantlet

Russell Vought, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget director, was confirmed for that agency’s No. 2 slot in early 2018 after his former boss, Vice President Mike Pence, cast the tiebreaking vote.

Having run the agency as acting director since January 2019 when his predecessor, Mick Mulvaney, became acting White House chief of staff, Vought now gets his shot to drop the “acting” moniker from his title.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Budget committees, which share jurisdiction, will hold confirmation hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Two years ago no Democrats supported Vought, a behind-the-scenes but forceful conservative voice during a dozen years as a congressional aide and then at Heritage Action, the grassroots arm of the Heritage Foundation, the Washington think tank that has helped shape Trump’s budget and regulatory policies.

On paper, the math for the 44-year-old Vought is easier than it was in 2018: There are now two more Republicans in the Senate, holding a 53-47 margin. In practice, Vought’s confirmation has to run a gantlet through two committees where just one GOP defection could sink him, as no Democratic support is expected.