Judiciary hearing emphasizes rare bipartisan comity on policing changes

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee aired an eagerness Wednesday to work with Democrats on legislation to address police misconduct, but hinted that they would prefer a narrower bill than the broad proposal Democrats want to pass this month.

Gone were the loud voices, overheated cross-talk arguments and sharp partisanship of previous Judiciary Committee hearings in the past year, when the members focused on the impeachment of President Donald Trump or oversight of the administration.

Republicans set a more congenial tone Wednesday. “Let's work together to make America the great place — to continue to make America the greatest nation ever,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top committee’s top Republican, said.

The committee’s hearing comes in the wake of the video-recorded death of George Floyd as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, which sparked protests nationwide demanding changes in how police treat minorities.