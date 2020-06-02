Theresa Greenfield will take on GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa

Real estate executive Theresa Greenfield won the Democratic primary Tuesday to take on Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in what will be one of the most hotly contested Senate races in November.

Greenfield was leading a four-candidate field with 46 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race with just 8 percent of precincts reporting. Retired three-star Navy Adm. Mike Franken was in second place with 26 percent, followed lawyer Kimberly Graham with 15 percent and insurance broker Eddie Mauro with 12 percent. Ernst was unopposed in her primary.

Outside money poured into Iowa ahead of the primary, with much of it boosting Greenfield, who had the backing of state and national Democrats. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee endorsed Greenfield early in the race.

Ernst is one of the most vulnerable senators running for reelection this fall. President Donald Trump won Iowa by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats believe the state can be competitive this year.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the general election Lean Republican.