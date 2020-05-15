FISA overhaul could be an early test of House voting by proxy

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee thinks House action on a Senate-passed surveillance overhaul bill could be the first test case for the remote voting protocols being considered by the House on Friday. The Senate passed the amended bill on Thursday.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold E. Nadler said Friday that he viewed the amended version of the bill that will be returning to the House as a step in the right direction.

“I regard the Senate amendment as an improvement to the bill, not huge but an improvement,” Nadler said at the Capitol. “I’m going to try to pass it again. If they had done it a couple of days earlier, we might have done it today.”

Members of the House were back in Washington on Friday for an unusual session to consider the latest coronavirus response legislation pushed by House Democrats, as well as a rules change that would allow lawmakers to record votes without being physically present in the House chamber.

Nadler said the House’s next action on legislation to revive three intelligence authorities and overhaul parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act could come during such a remote session.