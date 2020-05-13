The Senate on Wednesday easily amended a House-passed surveillance bill to increase legal protections for targeted individuals.

The action ensures the measure will need to go back to the House for further consideration.

The bipartisan amendment from Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont would expand the mandate for amicus curiae appointments for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court proceedings to include those involving religious institutions, political figures and other particularly sensitive cases.

"We propose measures that would authorize and actively encourage judges in this secret court to seek independent amicus reviews in all sensitive cases -- such as those involving significant First Amendment issues -- thereby adding a layer of protection for those who will likely never know they have been targeted for secret surveillance," Lee and Leahy wrote in a recent Washington Post opinion piece.

The 77-19 vote was an overwhelming victory for more civil-libertarian minded senators, after another amendment with overlapping support came up just short earlier in the day.