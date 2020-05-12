House likely to vote Friday on coronavirus relief, proxy voting rule

The House will likely vote Friday on Democrats’ proposal to provide more coronavirus relief and a rule change to allow members to vote by proxy during the pandemic.

“My expectation is that it will be ready by early this afternoon, and then I think members need to anticipate meeting on Friday,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Tuesday of the coronavirus relief bill that leaders are calling CARES 2.

The coronavirus relief bill will follow up on similar measures Congress has already passed to respond to the crisis, with more funding for state and local governments and coronavirus testing. The measure will also include funding for nutrition assistance and the Postal Service, as well as student loan relief, education, rental and mortgage assistance provisions, Hoyer said.

The Maryland Democrat declined to detail proposals in the bill or confirm whether certain policies were in or out because he said the bill was still being finalized.

Hoyer also declined to detail the proxy-voting rule change, saying the Rules Committee was putting that together. He did, however, confirm that the proposal would only reflect consensus among Democrats as the six-member virtual-Congress task force he is leading has not yet reached a bipartisan agreement.