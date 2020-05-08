Financial groups urge next relief bill to tweak past measures

Banking and credit union representatives are urging lawmakers to create a special relief fund for the smallest businesses, loosen restrictions on the use of Paycheck Protection Program money and all but eliminate the paperwork involved in what is expected to be forgiveness of the loan in the future.

The representatives say they want the legislative fixes and regulatory tweaks to be included in in the next coronavirus response bill as the COVID-19 pandemic batters the economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday the April unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent, and 20.5 million workers were cut from nonfarm payrolls in April.

It's unclear what Congress' next move is. Democrats say they want to move quickly on the next package, but Republicans say they want to see the results of about $3.5 trillion provided in four bills enacted in less than two months. More than 33 million workers have filed for unemployment in the last seven weeks as public health restrictions have kept most Americans away from shops and restaurants due to the pandemic that has claimed more than 75,000 American lives.

"If Congress does decide to provide additional funding, we think there are opportunities to address some outstanding issues including greater clarity around BSA/AML [Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering] requirements, more detail on the forgiveness provision and other tweaks that would make the program even more accessible to small businesses in need," said James Ballentine, executive vice president of congressional relations at the American Bankers Association.

The PPP, one of the lifelines keeping shuttered businesses afloat during the crisis, offers small businesses forgivable loans worth up to 10 weeks of payroll. If the borrowers use the money to cover payroll and other fixed costs like rent, they won’t have to pay the loans off. The program relies on private lenders to provide the loans after the Small Business Administration authorizes them.