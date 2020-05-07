Uranium firm takes virus aid, says crisis hasn’t affected business

A Colorado uranium company that pressed the Trump administration to set up barriers against imports and found allies for that cause in Congress received a nearly $1 million loan for relief from the coronavirus pandemic even as it said the tumbling economy had not affected its flagship operation.

Ur-Energy Inc. received $893,300 through two of its subsidiaries during the first round of loans the federal government distributed in its Paycheck Protection Program.

Under the PPP, small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns can get forgivable loans for payroll, rent, utility and mortgage payments as long as at least 75 percent of the loan goes to payroll.

Small businesses are traditionally considered to have 500 employees or fewer, but the Small Business Administration has made exceptions during the pandemic. Ur-Energy employed 13 people in Colorado, five in Wyoming and one in Arizona last year, according to its latest annual report.

In an April 20 news release about the loan, Ur-Energy said the pandemic has not altered activities at its flagship facility, Lost Creek, a mining site in Wyoming. The SBA has not made individual loan applications public.