Harris, Sanders and Markey want to give every American $2,000 per month

Two former Democratic presidential hopefuls and a Senate colleague have an aggressive new proposal to expand direct financial assistance to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Edward J. Markey are joining in draft legislation that was reviewed ahead of official release by CQ Roll Call that would provide $2,000 per month to all Americans, including children and others of those claimed as dependents.

Sanders, a Vermont independent and two-time presidential candidate who caucuses with the Democrats, said in an advance statement that the economic crisis brought on by coronavirus-related closures will require far more than the one-time $1,200 checks provided to many Americans already.

“During this unprecedented crisis, Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member. I am proud to be introducing legislation with Senator Harris to do exactly that,” Sanders said. “If we can bail out large corporations, we can make sure that everyone in this country has enough income to pay for the basic necessities of life.”

“Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government. The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act will ensure families have the resources they need to make ends meet. I am eager to continue working with Sens. Sanders and Markey as we push to pass this bill immediately,” added Harris, a onetime rival to Sanders for the Democratic nomination for president.