Airline leaders grilled over safety, refunds and use of loans

Airlines that received billions of federal dollars after the coronavirus decimated their industry are now facing deep scrutiny over their handling of the pandemic, with lawmakers grilling them Wednesday about passenger safety, refund policies and their use of the money Congress allocated to keep employees on the payroll.

“In effect, you are, forgive me, screwing the very taxpayers whose very money is going into your pockets,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on aviation oversight.

The roughly $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill that Congress cleared in March included $31 billion in payroll support grants, including $25 billion for passenger airlines, $4 billion for cargo airlines and $3 billion for airline workers and contractors.

But lawmakers on the Senate panel Wednesday said they were worried that airlines were not working hard enough to regain consumer trust, citing several examples of ways carriers fell short.

Blumenthal said airlines had not been sufficiently flexible in offering refunds to passengers who canceled flights over concerns about the pandemic. Delta, American and United are among the airlines that have been sued by passengers who sought refunds for flights they did not want to take because of the pandemic.