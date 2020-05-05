Pelosi: Oversight commission chief selection coming ‘soon’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in talks to name the chairperson of the new Congressional Oversight Commission, a five-member panel created to watch over $500 billion in lending to distressed industries backed by the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve.

The other four members of the panel have been named, but Pelosi and McConnell must agree on the fifth, who will head a panel similar in structure and powers to one that monitored the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program established in late 2008 to rescue the nation’s banking system.

“I’m waiting to hear back from [McConnell],” Pelosi told reporters Tuesday. “We’re having conversations. We’re going back and forth, and hopefully we’ll have a decision soon.”

McConnell’s office did not respond to a request for comment on when the pick is expected.