Massive coronavirus aid bill to cost a little less than sticker price

The mammoth coronavirus relief package enacted late last month will cost less than most lawmakers anticipated, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

The sweeping legislation, which offered business loans, cash to families, an expanded social safety net and more, will cost $1.8 trillion over the coming decade, the CBO said in a preliminary cost estimate. Lawmakers and independent analysts had previously pegged the price tag at about $2.3 trillion.

But a portion of that aid came in the form of loan guarantees, including $454 billion to support lending by the Federal Reserve. That funding is not likely to increase the deficit because “income and costs stemming from that lending are expected to roughly offset each other,” the CBO said in its analysis.

The lower-than-expected price tag softens the budget blow slightly with lawmakers already pushing for another round of coronavirus relief.

Lawmakers and the White House are haggling over another measure that could cost in the $250 billion to $500 billion range, with additional aid to small businesses, hospitals and state and local governments in the mix. And a subsequent package could easily add that much and more, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested.