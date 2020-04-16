Small-business loan fund runs out as aid talks drag on

The Small Business Administration on Thursday reached its limit for issuing new forgivable small-business loans as Democratic leaders and the Trump administration prepared to resume talks over the next COVID-19 relief package.

After backing out fees paid to lenders and other processing costs, the SBA ran out of cash to distribute loans this morning, according to Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The agency said $339 billion had been approved for nearly 1.7 million businesses. But Rubio said on Fox Business that about 700,000 additional applications "are in limbo, are stuck and cannot be processed because [Democrats] are playing political games with it."

Republicans are seeking to boost the amount of available loans to $600 billion, with an extra $10 billion to pay the lender fees so the full amount can go directly to small businesses.