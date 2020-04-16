Congressional task force to advise White House on post-pandemic economy has wide swath of party rosters

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has joined a task force to provide counsel to President Donald Trump and the White House on when to loosen public health restrictions and how to get the economy moving after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump and some of his allies have pushed for a faster lifting of restrictions, stressing that the economic ramifications of job losses and business closures could be worse than the loss of lives from the coronavirus. Public health officials have urged a more gradual approach to loosening social distancing guidelines and sending people back to work, school and daily life. They see a dramatic expansion of testing for the virus as a prerequisite to reopening businesses.

“My highest priority on this task force will be to ensure the federal government’s efforts to reopen our economy are bipartisan, data-driven, and based on the expertise of public health professionals,” Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said in a statement.

The lawmakers will make up just one of an array of advisory panels on the economic future and how to reopen businesses, schools and more.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that executives from various industries would be part of a council advising the White House on plans to reopen the economy. The White House is expected to release new guidelines Tuesday to help states decide when and how to relax coronavirus restrictions. The decisions to ease restrictions, open businesses, schools and other shuttered sites will be up to local and state officials. Many have already extended stay-at-home orders until May.