Pelosi, McConnell name oversight board members

Republican and Democratic leaders on Friday filled out most of the five-member panel to oversee coronavirus-related federal spending, leaving only the chairperson role that has yet to been announced.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday announced she'd selected Rep. Donna E. Shalala, D-Fla., to serve as House Democrats' representative on the Congressional Oversight Commission, established under the roughly $2 trillion COVID-19 rescue package enacted last month.

Shalala was elected in the 2018 midterms, but her government service goes way back. She served as Health and Human Services secretary under Democratic President Bill Clinton for all eight years of his administration. Shalala was also an assistant secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Jimmy Carter, also a Democrat.

Pelosi praised Shalala in a statement as someone who "has for decades led the fight to defend the health and economic security of the American people at the highest levels of government."

Shalala joins Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., who was named by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the commission earlier Friday. Toomey was elected to the Senate in 2010 and previously served in the House for three terms until 2005.