Schumer picks former Warren aide for coronavirus oversight panel

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Monday tapped a onetime senior aide to Sen. Elizabeth Warren to serve on the Congressional Oversight Commission to oversee the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bharat R. Ramamurti is the first of five people to be named to the panel by House and Senate leaders to review the implementation of the “phase three” coronavirus stimulus measure. Ramamurti, who worked for the Warren in her Senate office and on her presidential campaign, assisted the senator during the investigation into Wells Fargo’s creation of fake accounts.

He also reportedly was in the running for a seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017.

Schumer praised Ramamurti for his defense of the 2010 financial regulatory overhaul known as Dodd-Frank, his role in Senate efforts to revise Federal Reserve policies and his willingness to stand up to big corporations like Wells Fargo.

“He has a great nose for figuring out when there’s wrongdoing, and when companies are trying to take advantage of the government,” the New York Democrat said on a press call.