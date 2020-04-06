GOP senators: Next coronavirus aid package may need unanimous consent

A pair of Senate Republican appropriators suggested Monday that it would be difficult to envision lawmakers returning to the Capitol for votes on the next round of coronavirus aid any time soon.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who has focused on providing payroll assistance to small businesses as chairman of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, said it is almost inevitable the federal assistance programs will need more money.

“The appetite is there. I think everyone I’ve talked to in the Senate recognizes we’re going to have to go back and do more, and probably more than once,” he said in a CNBC interview.

But Rubio indicated that any action taken in the immediate future may require consent of the entire Senate.

“The bigger challenge is logistical, and that is how do you get over 500 members of Congress back to Washington to take a vote in the House and Senate? It would almost have to be structured as something that’s voted on unanimously in both chambers,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult logistically to … get everyone back there, especially given the uptick in the infection rate in the D.C. area.”