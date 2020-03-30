Pentagon watchdog to oversee coronavirus spending

Glenn Fine, the Pentagon’s acting inspector general, will head a newly created team of IGs charged with ensuring the effective and fair implementation of a new $2.3 trillion measure aimed at bankrolling the national fight against the coronavirus.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general and chairman of an interagency body of federal IGs called the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, announced the appointment on Monday.

Fine will lead the council’s newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

The new coronavirus aid law required that the council of IGs create the pandemic accountability committee. The committee’s function, the law says, is to “detect and prevent fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement; and identify major risks that cut across programs and agency boundaries.”

[Planes, pains and automobiles: How half the House made it to the stimulus vote]