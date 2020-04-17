Hill named to new pandemic aid watchdog group

Corrected 7:10 p.m. | Rep. French Hill, a former banker and Treasury Department official, will be House Republicans’ representative on the Congressional Oversight Commission, created to watch over government spending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named Hill, an Arkansas Republican, to the commission on Friday. The new watchdog group was created as part of the roughly $2 trillion relief package enacted last month.

Republicans, and some Democrats, on the House Financial Services Committee have deferred to Hill’s knowledge of financial institutions and banking in developing legislation.

Even as a freshman in the 114th Congress, Hill was one of the top House fundraisers from financial services sources and quickly moved into leadership on the committee when he was tapped as the majority’s whip by then-Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, for the 115th Congress.

A former deputy assistant Treasury secretary, Hill had reportedly been considered in early 2017 as a nominee to the Federal Reserve Board by President Donald Trump.