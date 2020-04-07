Trump throws ‘wrecking ball’ across federal inspectors general

President Donald Trump in a span of 24 hours has upended the executive branch’s internal oversight of most of the government’s discretionary budget.

In one fell swoop, Trump removed the newly named leader of a watchdog committee overseeing federal pandemic response spending. He then ordered one person to oversee, for the near term, all audits and investigations of military and environmental programs. And he nominated what some consider to be a relatively unqualified official to monitor the Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar enterprise.

The moves come on the heels of the president’s firing on Friday of the intelligence community inspector general who had forwarded to Congress the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment inquiry.

Trump had previously fired others who testified in the impeachment inquiry. And on Monday, he questioned the political motives of the Health and Human Services inspector general who had written a report documenting shortfalls of equipment in hospitals responding to COVID-19 cases.

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith on Tuesday afternoon called the moves a “major problem” and said he would work to get bipartisan support for provisions to ensure the independence of IGs. But the Washington Democrat, who will oversee the drafting of the annual Pentagon policy bill, is not optimistic, citing the “crickets” he heard from Republicans when it came to pushing back on the reprogramming of weapons money to pay for Trump’s border wall.