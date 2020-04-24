What will come of Donna Shalala stock scandal

Rep. Donna E. Shalala still has bipartisan backing for her appointment to a bicameral commission overseeing hundreds of billions in coronavirus relief despite not complying with federal law to report her stock sales.

The Florida Democrat is almost certain to face a small fine for her transgression, according to House ethics rules, which assess members a $200 fee for the first late periodic transaction report filing. Although she can apply for a waiver to avoid the late fee, waivers are granted by the House Ethics Committee only in “extraordinary circumstances.”

Just days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Shalala to the Congressional Oversight Commission — an entity created as part of a recent multi-trillion dollar coronavirus relief package — the Miami Herald reported Shalala did not disclose her 2019 stock sales.

The House Ethics Committee, which did not comment, is unlikely to undertake an investigation into Shalala, unless evidence emerges that there was a willful intent not to file the reports. The reports are required by the 2012 STOCK Act for all trade executions of individual securities within 45 days of the trade.

The panel has previously stated that errors and omissions in annual financial reports — called financial disclosure statements — are common and not usually the subject of an investigation. Although periodic transaction reports are different from the annual reports alluded to by the committee, the principle of whether the panel will pursue an investigation is comparable.