Trump signs coronavirus aid bill for small business, hospitals

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $483 billion COVID-19 economic assistance package, the fourth and likely not the last installment of pandemic relief Congress will send him.

The so-called interim bill materialized after it became clear two weeks ago that the Small Business Administration was close to burning through $349 billion in new forgivable loans to firms that use the money to keep employees on payroll.

The package would replenish that program, enacted as part of the broader $2 trillion coronavirus aid package last month, with another $321 billion.

Even that amount may not be sufficient for long, however, some experts have warned. Through last week, nearly 1.7 million small businesses received aid, the SBA reported. According to the latest Census Bureau data, there were close to 6 million employers with 500 or fewer workers, not counting other firms that meet the criteria.

During the negotiations, Democrats secured another $75 billion for hospitals and other health care providers, on top of $100 billion in last month's bill. They also were successful in adding $25 billion for expanded COVID-19 testing, including funds to cover tests for those without health insurance.