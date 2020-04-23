Coronavirus aid bill OK’d for Trump’s signature

House lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill en masse Thursday to clear a $483 billion COVID-19 aid bill — the first time in nearly a month that chamber has gathered for a vote amid the pandemic.

House leadership hoped to clear the bill through unanimous consent, significantly reducing the number of lawmakers who had to return to Washington, but the likelihood at least one lawmaker would object led them to call members back.

Following nearly four hours of debate, the House voted 388-5 to send the package to President Donald Trump, who says he will sign it. The Senate approved the measure Tuesday by voice vote with six senators on the floor.

Four House Republicans voted against the package: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Jody B. Hice of Georgia, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. They were joined by one Democrat: New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Justin Amash, I-Mich., voted 'present.'