Partisan split over remote work leaves House in legislative limbo

While McGovern discussed the proxy voting proposal during the first meeting, Hoyer said the focus was first coming up with a solution for committees to meet remotely. He floated testing technology options in that setting to build confidence for Congress to operate remotely on a larger scale.

Too little, too late?

For most Republicans, the moment to discuss a change in congressional operations has passed.

“I think the proxy voting was a grand discussion probably six weeks ago,” Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins said. “It's now sort of running its time down. And the way it was put out here as very partisan. It just shows the 116th Congress that this is our problem right here — a leadership that does not know how to do anything to work across the aisle to get stuff done.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia, the Republican chief deputy whip, acknowledged that some accommodations need to be made due to the pandemic, but he seemed more interested in the task force figuring out new ways Congress can do its work on Capitol Hill, rather than remotely.

“I think if we’re smart about what we’re doing, then I think that there’s no reason that we shouldn’t be back up here,” Ferguson said. “This is the worst crisis in centuries of this country. We should be up here working to find pathways forward to rebuild the American dream. And so I think it’s important that the speaker show the leadership and creativity and working with the minority to figure out ways to do that.”