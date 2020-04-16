Pelosi teases plans for coronavirus relief, select committee votes

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday other than passage of an interim bill to boost aid to small businesses, states and hospitals she does not expect Congress to pass additional coronavirus relief this month.

Before the need for an interim bill emerged, the California Democrat had set a goal of passing a large follow-up bill to the $2.3 trillion economic relief package by the end of the month.

“When I said that, we had an earlier return,” Pelosi said Thursday. “So we obviously won’t have it by [then].”

The House had been anticipated returning as early as April 20 but had not finalized plans for its next legislative session. Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced earlier this week that the House will not return before May 4, unless needed to pass emergency legislation like the interim funding bill.

“If we have an interim package we may have that on the floor before the end of the month, but the CARES bill will probably be, will be beyond that,” Pelosi said, using a shorthand name for the larger economic package.