House Democratic leaders appear to be accelerating the consideration of options for remote voting and hearings, but any decisions on how to proceed may still come too late for use during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t do any of them right now because the rules will have to be modified,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. “There will have to be agreement between the parties.”

House rules do not allow for the chamber to vote remotely or for committees to conduct formal hearings or business meetings without a physical presence. A rules change would require lawmakers to be in Washington to pass a resolution adopting remote work procedures — unless there were unanimous consent among members, which is unlikely.

The House is not expected to return earlier than May 4 except to pass emergency legislation related to coronavirus relief if the parties can reach agreement on additional funding. There’s an effort under way to clear legislation as soon as this week to provide more money for a popular small business forgivable loan program, but the parties have not yet agreed whether funding Democrats are demanding for states, hospitals and expanding testing capabilities should be included or wait for another bill.

Even if a vote on that measure does occur this week or next, there is no expectation that the House would be ready to consider any rules changes to allow for remote work at that time.