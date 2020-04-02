Pelosi wants coronavirus select committee but that requires a vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is forming a bipartisan House select committee on the coronavirus crisis. But in order to establish the panel, the House would need to vote and it’s unlikely they’ll be able to do that with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed and members not in Washington.

The speaker has the power to propose a select committee but the House must vote on a resolution to establish one. Republicans don’t appear ready to agree to a unanimous consent request or voice vote on such a resolution.

McCarthy told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t see a need for a select committee at this time.

“I’m not sure what this is supposed to do,” the California Republican said.

Pelosi announced her plan for a select committee on a conference call with reporters that started at 10:45 a.m. McCarthy said Pelosi called him about 30 minutes before that but he was on another call. Speaking on his own conference call with reporters that started at 11:30 a.m., McCarthy said he would call Pelosi back after he was done with the press call.