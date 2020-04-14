Cities back Democrats’ virus aid formula amid small-business stalemate

Mayors of small and midsize cities, arguing they were shortchanged in last month’s coronavirus relief package, are pushing tweaks to that program as well as a huge new cash infusion.

That $2.3 trillion measure included $150 billion for state and local governments. But the package offered no direct funding to cities with under 500,000 residents.

With city budgets now facing cuts from the economic shutdown, the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors called for $250 billion in fresh federal aid for municipal governments of all sizes.

“Congress has offered no direct support for cities like ours,” said Bryan Barnett, the Republican mayor of Rochester Hills, Michigan, a city of about 75,000 in the Detroit metro area. “This is not a big-city problem. It is an every-city problem.”

Mayors and other city officials back a proposal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer that would provide $150 billion more for state and local governments, although they say more is needed just for municipalities.