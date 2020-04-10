Drive-in church ban violates religious freedom, Mitch McConnell says

Christians should be allowed to celebrate Easter at Louisville drive-in churches as long as they comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a letter to the city’s mayor, Greg Fischer.

The spat over religious gatherings in Kentucky has become a major sticking point between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and some local pastors who kept churches open and ignored state orders banning mass gatherings. McConnell said he does not support meetings of churches that defy the CDC guidelines but believes gatherings of people in vehicles do not violate those rules.

If the government allows vehicles to gather in parking lots for purposes like grocery shopping, it shouldn’t prohibit them from gathering for Easter services, McConnell reasoned.

“It raises the specter that the government is singling religious people out for disfavored treatment,” McConnell said in the letter.