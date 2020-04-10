Democrats question Kushner about health surveillance privacy during pandemic

Lawmakers are raising new questions about the role of senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in the response to the coronavirus, particularly when it comes to the government's work with big tech companies.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, led a Friday letter to Kushner with fellow Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif. Eshoo is the chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee.

The three Democrats are expressing concerns about relationships between public health surveillance efforts and companies like Verily, with is owned by Google’s parent company.

“Given reports indicating that the Administration has solicited help from companies with checkered histories in protecting user privacy, we have serious concerns that these public health surveillance systems may serve as beachheads for far-reaching health data collection efforts that go beyond responding to the current crisis,” the members of Congress wrote. “Public health surveillance efforts must be accompanied by governance measures that provide durable privacy protections and account for any impacts on our rights.”

Part of the concern stems from the possibility that Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) standards are not being followed by technology partners that may be working with the government to respond to the current pandemic.