Counties push Democrats for more generous slice of virus aid

Of the $150 billion, $65.45 billion would be provided to state governments based on population, with another $20 billion allocated to states based on their share of the national COVID-19 infection rate. Another $11 billion would go to territories and tribes, and $53.55 billion would be distributed to local governments.

Under the block grants formula for the local government share, 70 percent of the $53.55 billion would go to “entitlement areas.” Those are defined as cities with more than 50,000 residents or urban counties with more than 200,000 people, not counting eligible cities.

The remaining 30 percent would go to local governments that don’t meet that criteria, according to a summary from Schumer’s office.

In practice, the HUD funding formula would mean that Cook County, Illinois, for example, would receive $1.1 billion less than the city of Chicago located within the county. That works out to about $3.3 million per 100,000 Cook County residents, while Chicago would get $46.3 million, according to a National Association of Counties analysis included with the group's letter.

By the same token, Los Angeles County would get about $490 million less than the city of Los Angeles, or $3.6 million per 100,000 county residents vs. $21.5 million per 100,000 in the city residents.