John Thune, sporting quarantine beard, goes full-on ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’

THUNE: Yeah, a little bit. Our daughter is due at the end of the month with her third, and so everybody’s paying attention to make sure that she and her family stay healthy. So I’ve been keeping my distance from the grandkids here. And I got a couple in D.C. One of my daughters lives out there. They keep sending us videos of stuff they’re doing to keep the kids entertained.

HOH: Is that personally taking a toll?

THUNE: Yeah, that’s really hard. I mean, I’m a very social relational person. I like to be out, mixing it up with people and interacting. All of us have to be resilient and just kind of grind through it, knowing that the best way to get to the other side is to adhere to these basic principles and look for those days, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, when you can hug your grandkids again.

HOH: A lot of senators tend to be older and fall into that vulnerable age range. I know when you guys were in session, some were not adhering to the physical distancing rules.

THUNE: I think everybody’s trying, but for sure we can do better. It’s a collegial body by definition. To do work, you come together. The best information you can gather about what’s going on in your caucus is not by trying to contact people through phones or through staff; it’s when everybody’s on the floor, and you have a chance to huddle. I found it really challenging those last few weeks to have those conversations with people from six feet away. And in the end, the confines of the Senate are not conducive either, really, to spread it out. You’ve got all those desks there and the well.